Lagnam Spintex Reports Strong Q2 & H1 Fy27 Performance; Ebitda Rises 98% In Q2 And 64% In H1fy27

The Company delivered a robust performance during Q2FY27, with Revenue from Operations increasing 30.3% year-on-year to ₹172.59 crore, compared with ₹132.43 crore in Q2FY26. The strong revenue growth was accompanied by significant operating leverage, with EBITDA almost doubling to ₹23.66 crore, compared with ₹11.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.