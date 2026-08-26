LANXESS Increases Sales And Earnings In The Second Quarter Of 2026

“In the second quarter,the expected development was confirmed, and we were able to benefit from increased demand, including temporary effects resulting from the conflict in the Middle East. For the first time in a year, we were once again able to achieve simultaneous increases in volumes and prices,” said Matthias Zachert, CEO of LANXESS. “However, there is no sign of a sustained upturn in demand in our core markets, and market conditions remain challenging. We do not expect any further economic momentum by the end of the year. In return, we expect ourcost-reduction programs to deliver greater contributions than in the first half of the year.”