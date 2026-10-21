Eternal Q2 Profit Jumps 92% To ₹125 Crore As Revenue Climbs 78%

Eternal Q2 profit rises 92% to ₹125 crore as revenue climbs 78%.
Adjusted EBITDA surges 197% to ₹666 crore, despite shares falling 3.5% after results.
Blinkit targets 5,000 stores by March 2028 as Eternal plans Dark.AI’s global launch.
Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, reported a 92% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹125 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹65 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 78% year-on-year to ₹24,138 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up from ₹13,590 crore a year earlier. The company had reported revenue of ₹20,211 crore in the previous quarter.
Despite the growth in earnings, Eternal shares closed 2.45% lower at ₹312.35 apiece on October 21.
Adjusted EBITDA Rises
The company’s consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 197% year-on-year and 20% sequentially to ₹666 crore.
Eternal, which changed its name from Zomato to Eternal in March 2025, had reported a net profit of ₹92 crore in the previous quarter.
Total expenses rose 75% year-on-year to ₹24,166 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹13,813 crore in the corresponding period last year. Expenses stood at ₹20,314 crore in the previous quarter.
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On a like-for-like basis, Eternal’s revenue grew 58% year-on-year. The company said this calculation accounts for Blinkit’s shift to an inventory-ownership model last year.
Other Businesses And Expansion Plans
Adjusted revenue from Eternal’s other businesses, including Bistro and Nugget, increased to ₹132 crore from ₹95 crore in the previous quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA losses for this segment narrowed to ₹91 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a loss of ₹94 crore in Q1FY27.
Eternal said it plans to expand Blinkit’s store network to 5,000 outlets by March 2028. The company also plans to secure a 4.4% stake in the merged Mygate entity and launch Dark.AI globally by the end of 2026.
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The expansion plans come as Eternal reports higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA, alongside continued investment in its businesses.