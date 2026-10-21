JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers To Actually Teach

Ritvik Kulshrestha, Founder of Jeet AI and CEO of Extramarks Education, said, “For centuries, the best form of education has been a great teacher sitting beside a student, understanding their difficulties, and adapting to their needs. Unfortunately, this level of personal attention has always been a privilege available to very few. With JEET AI, we are using technology to change that. Our goal is not to build another tool that answers questions, but to make the experience of having a great personal teacher accessible to every student.”