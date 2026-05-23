One Platform. Thirty-Five Countries. Zero Investors. The ExamOnline Story That Indian Business Media Has Ignored For 17 Years.

The platform itself is entirely proprietary. No white-labelled proctoring engines. No third-party assessment frameworks. ExamOnline’s AI architecture – built in house and perfected over the years – handles real-time behavioural analysis, face and object detection, session auto-save, browser lockdown, and multilingual delivery across seven languages. It is browser-based, requiring zero installation on the candidate’s device – a critical design decision for markets where institutional IT infrastructure is inconsistent. The company holds ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, is GDPR-compliant, and operates under CERT-In compliance – the full compliance stack that global enterprise procurement requires.