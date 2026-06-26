Bringing Home Your New Ather scooter Is Easy With A Two-Wheeler Loan

Ather is gaining attention among electric scooter buyers because it offers a more premium and tech-focused riding experience for city use. Its scooters feel modern, quick, and practical, which makes them attractive for buyers who want to move from petrol to electric without compromising on quality.

Still, an electric scooter purchase needs careful planning. You need to check the on-road price, charging access, range, service support, insurance, and monthly affordability. A two-wheeler loan can help spread the cost of the scooter into small monthly installments, and the Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan can be one option for buyers planning an Ather purchase.

What makes Ather stand out among electric scooters?

Ather stands out because it has focused on more than just electric mobility. It has built its scooters around performance, connected features, and a smoother ownership experience.

The ride feels quick and responsive, which suits daily city travel. Features such as a touchscreen dashboard, connected technology, software updates, and fast-charging support add to its premium feel. For buyers who want an electric scooter that feels advanced and well thought out, Ather makes a strong case.

It also appeals to riders who want a clean, quiet, and modern way to commute. This is one reason Ather has become popular among urban buyers.

Why are buyers considering electric scooters with a two-wheeler loan?

Buyers are considering electric scooters with a two-wheeler loan because the upfront cost can be higher than many petrol scooters.

Electric scooters may help reduce running costs over time, but the savings come gradually. You still need to manage the initial purchase cost, insurance, registration, charging setup, and accessories. A loan can make this easier by dividing the cost into monthly installments.

A two-wheeler loan may help buyers:

Reduce the need for a large upfront payment

Protect savings for other needs

Plan the purchase through monthly EMIs

Move to electric mobility sooner

Choose a suitable variant based on usage

Manage cash flow better

The key is to choose an EMI that fits your present budget, not just your expected fuel savings.

What should you check before buying an Ather electric scooter?

Before buying an Ather electric scooter , check your daily travel needs, charging access, on-road price, and EMI comfort.

Electric scooters work best when they match your routine. If your daily rides are within the city and you have access to home or nearby charging, an Ather scooter can be practical. If charging access is limited, you should plan more carefully.

Before deciding, check:

Ex-showroom price and on-road price estimate

Applicable state subsidy, if available

Real-world riding range

Home charging access

Nearby Ather Grid charging points

Variant and feature options

Insurance cost

Service centre availability

Battery warranty and service terms

EMI affordability

These checks can help you avoid confusion after the purchase.

Who should consider buying an Ather electric scooter?

An Ather electric scooter can suit urban riders who want a smart, clean, and refined scooter for daily use.

It may work well for office commuters, college riders, first-time electric scooter buyers, and families looking for a modern city scooter. It can also suit buyers who want lower running costs and prefer technology-led features.

You may consider an Ather scooter if:

Most of your travel is within the city

You have access to regular charging

You want a premium electric scooter

You value connected features

You prefer low running costs

You want a quiet and smooth ride

However, if your daily route is very long or charging access is uncertain, review the range and charging options before deciding.

How can Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan support your Ather purchase?

Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan can support your Ather purchase by helping you fund the scooter with flexible repayment options and a simple process.

For many buyers, electric scooters feel like a future-ready choice, but the upfront cost can make the decision slower. Financing can help you plan the purchase better. You can check your eligibility, review repayment options, and choose a tenure based on your monthly comfort.

Key features of Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan include:

Up to 100% financing* of the on-road price

Loan amounts ranging from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh

Flexible tenure options from 6 to 84 months

Quick approval, subject to eligibility

Simple eligibility criteria

Minimal documentation

These features can help buyers move to an Ather electric scooter without using a large amount upfront.

Ather has gained attention because it makes electric riding feel premium, practical, and suitable for city life. Its scooters offer smart features, responsive performance, and a modern ownership experience for buyers ready to move beyond petrol scooters.

The Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan can help buyers plan the purchase in a more structured way. Before buying an Ather scooter, check the on-road price, charging access, variant options, and EMI comfort. A clear plan can help you choose an electric scooter that fits both your lifestyle and your finances.

Ready to bring home your desired electric scooter? Visit the Bajaj Finance website or download the app and start your two-wheeler loan application today.

*Terms and conditions apply

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