The Chamber Of Tax Consultants Organised Its 99th Annual General Meeting In Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: The Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC), which is one of the premier professional organisations of India, is dedicated to the advancement in the fields of taxation, accounting, and allied laws. They organised the Ninety-Ninth Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, July 04, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at MCA The Lounge, Wankhede Stadium, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai.

The Chamber also announced it’s newly elected leadership team for the upcoming term, comprising of:

CA Neha Rajen Gada – President

CA Mehul Sheth – Vice President

CA Vitang Shah – Honorary Joint Secretary

CA Viraj Mehta – Honorary Joint Secretary

CA Ankit Sanghavi – Honorary Treasurer

The Annual General Meeting symbolised a major milestone in the Chamber’s governance calendar, providing the members with an opportunity to review the past year’s progress, participate in key decisions, and help in shaping the organisation’s future. The meeting reflected CTC’s commitment to transparency, professional excellence, and member engagement.

The outgoing President of CTC, CA Jayant Gokhale, said:

“It has been a privilege serving the Chamber during a year of meaningful progress and collaboration. I sincerely thank our members, office bearers and committees for their constant support, and I am confident that the incoming leadership team will continue to empower the Chamber’s legacy of excellence.”

The 99th AGM has marked a major historic milestone for the Chamber in its nearly century-long history with the appointment of CA Neha Rajen Gada as CTC’s first woman President. Her election highlights the Chamber’s continued commitment to fostering diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities in leadership while embracing the evolving aspirations of the profession.

Neha Gada, President of CTC, added:

“It is an honor to be leading the Chamber as we cross over the landmark milestone of the centenary year and step into the 101st year. Together, with our members, we will continue promoting knowledge, uphold professional excellence, and create meaningful opportunities that empower the professional fraternity.”

The 99th Annual General Meeting reinforces CTC’s enduring commitment to strengthening the professional community through responsible governance, knowledge sharing, and active member participation. As the organisation continues its journey towards completing a century of service, it remains dedicated to creating opportunities for learning, leadership, and excellence in the fields of taxation, accounting, and allied laws.

About CTC

The Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC) is a premier non-profit professional organisation committed to promoting knowledge, research, and professional excellence in the fields of taxation, accounting, and allied laws. Through seminars, publications, conferences, research initiatives, and professional development programmes, the Chamber provides a trusted platform for tax professionals to learn, collaborate, exchange ideas, and contribute to the growth and development of the profession while upholding the highest standards of ethics and excellence.