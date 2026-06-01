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HGS Reports ₹8.2 Crore Loss in Q4; Revenue Falls 6.5% to ₹1,085 Crore

HGS posted a loss in Q4 as revenue declined, reflecting weaker operational performance during the quarter

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PTI
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Hinduja Global Solutions
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Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 8.2 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, weighed down by tax expenses and losses in the media vertical.

The company had posted a profit (attributable to owners) of Rs 3.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to regulatory filings.

The company incurred a total tax expense of Rs 22.87 crore during the quarter.

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Furthermore, the Media and Communications segment was a major drag on operating performance, reporting a segment loss (before interest and tax) of Rs 50.10 crore for the quarter.

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HGS’ revenue from operations fell 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,084.67 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to Rs 1,161 crore in Q4 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit declined from Rs 42.5 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue remained nearly flat.

For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, HGS’ profit came in at Rs 32.19 crore, a 73 per cent drop from Rs 121.42 crore in FY25.

In FY25, the company had recorded a gain of Rs 218.54 crore from discontinued operations (sale of its healthcare services business).

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The Media and Communications segment saw its full-year losses (before interest and tax) widen to Rs 175.46 crore in FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 38.86 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations slid 2 per cent to Rs 4,307.36 crore in FY26.

“We are seeing a clear shift in client conversations… from exploring AI to putting it to work, and our approach is to embed intelligence directly into business workflows to deliver tangible, real-world results.

“While HGS reported a softer fourth quarter, we are encouraged by the growing demand for outcome-led solutions and the momentum we are building. As we look ahead, we remain confident that this focused pivot positions HGS for sustained growth and long-term impact,” Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO of HGS, said.

As of March 31, 2026, HGS has 17,110 staff. 

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