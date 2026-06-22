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PFRDA Launches AI-Powered Portal to Transform Pension Grievance Redressal

The new platform integrates pension services into one digital system and supports 22 Indian languages for easier complaint filing and resolution

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PFRDA Launches AI-Powered Portal to Transform Pension Grievance Redressal
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  • PFRDA launched Pension Sahayak to simplify grievance redressal for pension subscribers.

  • The platform supports voice-based complaints and 22 Indian languages.

  • Unresolved grievances will be escalated automatically for faster resolution.

The PFRDA has launched an AI-enabled grievance redressal platform for its subscribers, making pension services more inclusive and accessible.

The 'PFRDA Pension Sahayak' platform integrates multiple pension service touchpoints into a unified digital ecosystem and marks a significant step towards citizen-centric governance and digital transformation in the sector, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement.

The platform supports 22 Indian languages through integration with Bhashini and enables voice-based grievance filing, making pension services more inclusive and accessible, particularly for senior citizens, rural subscribers and users who are more comfortable communicating in regional languages, it said.

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Subscribers can also receive responses in their preferred language and access audio-based communication, it said.

The platform also incorporates an automated escalation mechanism whereby grievances not resolved within prescribed timelines are escalated automatically, enhancing accountability and ensuring timely resolution, it added.

The platform combines the principles of accessibility, transparency and accountability envisaged under the Centre's NextGen CPGRAMS with specialized pension-sector workflows, multilingual citizen interaction, integrated grievance handling and AI-enabled supervisory capabilities, it said.

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