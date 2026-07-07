Kartikeya Sharma: From Entrepreneur To A Voice For Youth, Women And Innovation

Public life and policy advocacy

After being elected to Rajya Sabha, Kartikeya Sharma was inducted into multiple parliamentary committees, including on Communications and Information Technology. In Parliament, Sharma has raised the issues of digital innovation, sports development, women’s health and youth empowerment. The Rajya Sabha MP has also called for the official recognition of E-sports by the government. Sharma has also called for the regulation of online gaming keeping in view its economic significance as well as the issue of child safety and mental health.