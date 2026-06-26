Training Basket Reports Fifth Consecutive Year Of Student Growth — Fully Bootstrapped IT Training Leader Continues Profitable Scale

The announcement comes at a moment of acute significance for the Indian education technology sector, which has spent the past two years recalibrating after a period of aggressive, capital-fuelled expansion that left a trail of undelivered promises, mass layoffs, and student grievances across the country. Against that backdrop, Training Basket’s five-year growth record represents not just a business achievement but a proof of concept: that placement-first, instructor-led, outcomes-driven IT education is a structurally sound and commercially viable model.