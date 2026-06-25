What are the deductions?

The deductions are listed below, but must be validated by the current CX and Finance teams before publication.

RC pending, 0 to 7 days from delivery: approximately ₹10,000

RC pending, 8 to 30 days from delivery: approximately ₹20,000

RC already transferred to the buyer's name: 15% of car price or ₹40,000, whichever is higher

For Cars24 Finance buyers: additional interest loss, VAS fulfilment cost, and loan foreclosure (typically 5% plus GST) where applicable

Non-refundable add-ons such as FASTag, dash cam, ceramic coating

Customer Finance (CF) and VAS-fulfilment charges that have already been spent

What evidence do buyers need to keep during the return window?

Most return disputes come down to documentation. Keep two things from day one. First, the original delivery checklist signed at handover. Second, a daily kilometre log: a single phone photo of the odometer each morning is enough. If a question comes up later about whether you were inside the 999 km window, the photos are objective evidence. Raise any concern in writing in the app, not in a casual call to the relationship manager.

Why is the deduction higher after RC transfer?

Once the RC reflects the buyer's name, the car becomes a third-owner record in market terms (assuming the buyer was the second owner). That ownership change is permanent and lowers the resale value of the car by a material amount, often 5 to 10% on its own. The deduction reflects that real-world market loss, not a penalty. The slower the buyer decides, the larger the market loss, the larger the deduction.

What is not covered by the return policy?

Cars damaged in an accident or visible misuse during the trial

Modifications, unauthorised paintwork, or aftermarket installations

Cars driven beyond 999 km during the return window

Cars with missing original accessories, keys, or documents at drop-off

Marketplace listings that are not in Cars24 owned-stock inventory

Repeated returns by the same buyer

How should buyers use this policy intelligently?

Decide in the first 7 days for the lowest deduction window

Drive the car in your real conditions: morning commute, parking, school run, weekend

Document any concern in writing through the app, not over an informal call

Keep mileage well under 999 km until you are sure

If financed, ask Finance to outline the closure math in writing before you initiate the return

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