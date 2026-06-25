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The Return Policy Stress Test: What Really Happens If You Try To Return A Cars24 Car

Cars24's 30-day return policy outlines the eligibility criteria, return process, refund timelines, applicable deductions and conditions for returning an inventory-listed vehicle.

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The Return Policy Stress Test: What Really Happens If You Try To Return A Cars24 Car
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The Cars24 30-day return policy lets the original buyer of an inventory-listed car return it within 30 days or 999 km, whichever comes first, with documented deductions and a refund timeline that varies by payment mode. The policy is designed as a fit-and-lifestyle safety net, not a refund for accidents or modifications. Eligibility, deductions, and refund TAT are determined by current CX, Finance and Legal validated terms.

Why this policy exists in the first place

Even with a strong inspection, a buyer can only fully assess a car after living with it for a few days. Parking access, commute fit, comfort for the family, daily fuel cost, driver comfort, and small daily annoyances all show up only after delivery. A return window converts that uncertainty into an explicit trial. The trade-off, on the platform side, is that any returned car loses some resale value, so the policy ties refund math to how much value was lost during the trial.

Who is eligible to return?

  • Original buyer of an inventory-listed car (private seller-listed vehicles do not  qualify)

  • Return raised within 30 days or 999 km, whichever is earlier

  • Car in the same condition as delivery: no accident, no modification, no damage

  • All original accessories, both keys and documents returned

  • Car dropped at the designated Cars24 hub

How does the return process actually flow?

The flow is standardised. Each step has an owner and an expected timeline.

Step

Performed By

Time Taken

Raise return request in the app or by email to support email

Buyer

Day 1 of decision

CX confirmation call and intent verification

Cars24 CX

Within 24 to 48 hours

Re-inspection of the car at the designated hub

Cars24 Inspection team

Within 2 to 3 working days of drop-off

Return Buddy walkthrough of refund math

Cars24 CX or Return team

After re-inspection

Final return acceptance and refund initiation

Cars24 Finance

[insert current CX-approved refund TAT]

Refund credit to bank account

Lender or buyer bank

Cash buyer: a few working days. Financed buyer: longer because of loan closure.

What are the deductions?

The deductions are listed below, but must be validated by the current CX and Finance teams before publication.

  • RC pending, 0 to 7 days from delivery: approximately ₹10,000

  • RC pending, 8 to 30 days from delivery: approximately ₹20,000

  • RC already transferred to the buyer's name: 15% of car price or ₹40,000, whichever is higher

  • For Cars24 Finance buyers: additional interest loss, VAS fulfilment cost, and loan foreclosure (typically 5% plus GST) where applicable

  • Non-refundable add-ons such as FASTag, dash cam, ceramic coating

  • Customer Finance (CF) and VAS-fulfilment charges that have already been spent

What evidence do buyers need to keep during the return window?

Most return disputes come down to documentation. Keep two things from day one. First, the original delivery checklist signed at handover. Second, a daily kilometre log: a single phone photo of the odometer each morning is enough. If a question comes up later about whether you were inside the 999 km window, the photos are objective evidence. Raise any concern in writing in the app, not in a casual call to the relationship manager.

Why is the deduction higher after RC transfer?

Once the RC reflects the buyer's name, the car becomes a third-owner record in market terms (assuming the buyer was the second owner). That ownership change is permanent and lowers the resale value of the car by a material amount, often 5 to 10% on its own. The deduction reflects that real-world market loss, not a penalty. The slower the buyer decides, the larger the market loss, the larger the deduction.

What is not covered by the return policy?

  • Cars damaged in an accident or visible misuse during the trial

  • Modifications, unauthorised paintwork, or aftermarket installations

  • Cars driven beyond 999 km during the return window

  • Cars with missing original accessories, keys, or documents at drop-off

  • Marketplace listings that are not in Cars24 owned-stock inventory

  • Repeated returns by the same buyer

How should buyers use this policy intelligently?

  • Decide in the first 7 days for the lowest deduction window

  • Drive the car in your real conditions: morning commute, parking, school run, weekend

  • Document any concern in writing through the app, not over an informal call

  • Keep mileage well under 999 km until you are sure

  • If financed, ask Finance to outline the closure math in writing before you initiate the return

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however OutlookBusiness.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

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