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The Cars24 30-day return policy lets the original buyer of an inventory-listed car return it within 30 days or 999 km, whichever comes first, with documented deductions and a refund timeline that varies by payment mode. The policy is designed as a fit-and-lifestyle safety net, not a refund for accidents or modifications. Eligibility, deductions, and refund TAT are determined by current CX, Finance and Legal validated terms.
Why this policy exists in the first place
Even with a strong inspection, a buyer can only fully assess a car after living with it for a few days. Parking access, commute fit, comfort for the family, daily fuel cost, driver comfort, and small daily annoyances all show up only after delivery. A return window converts that uncertainty into an explicit trial. The trade-off, on the platform side, is that any returned car loses some resale value, so the policy ties refund math to how much value was lost during the trial.
Who is eligible to return?
Original buyer of an inventory-listed car (private seller-listed vehicles do not qualify)
Return raised within 30 days or 999 km, whichever is earlier
Car in the same condition as delivery: no accident, no modification, no damage
All original accessories, both keys and documents returned
Car dropped at the designated Cars24 hub
How does the return process actually flow?
The flow is standardised. Each step has an owner and an expected timeline.
Step
Performed By
Time Taken
Raise return request in the app or by email to support email
Buyer
Day 1 of decision
CX confirmation call and intent verification
Cars24 CX
Within 24 to 48 hours
Re-inspection of the car at the designated hub
Cars24 Inspection team
Within 2 to 3 working days of drop-off
Return Buddy walkthrough of refund math
Cars24 CX or Return team
After re-inspection
Final return acceptance and refund initiation
Cars24 Finance
[insert current CX-approved refund TAT]
Refund credit to bank account
Lender or buyer bank
Cash buyer: a few working days. Financed buyer: longer because of loan closure.
What are the deductions?
The deductions are listed below, but must be validated by the current CX and Finance teams before publication.
RC pending, 0 to 7 days from delivery: approximately ₹10,000
RC pending, 8 to 30 days from delivery: approximately ₹20,000
RC already transferred to the buyer's name: 15% of car price or ₹40,000, whichever is higher
For Cars24 Finance buyers: additional interest loss, VAS fulfilment cost, and loan foreclosure (typically 5% plus GST) where applicable
Non-refundable add-ons such as FASTag, dash cam, ceramic coating
Customer Finance (CF) and VAS-fulfilment charges that have already been spent
What evidence do buyers need to keep during the return window?
Most return disputes come down to documentation. Keep two things from day one. First, the original delivery checklist signed at handover. Second, a daily kilometre log: a single phone photo of the odometer each morning is enough. If a question comes up later about whether you were inside the 999 km window, the photos are objective evidence. Raise any concern in writing in the app, not in a casual call to the relationship manager.
Why is the deduction higher after RC transfer?
Once the RC reflects the buyer's name, the car becomes a third-owner record in market terms (assuming the buyer was the second owner). That ownership change is permanent and lowers the resale value of the car by a material amount, often 5 to 10% on its own. The deduction reflects that real-world market loss, not a penalty. The slower the buyer decides, the larger the market loss, the larger the deduction.
What is not covered by the return policy?
Cars damaged in an accident or visible misuse during the trial
Modifications, unauthorised paintwork, or aftermarket installations
Cars driven beyond 999 km during the return window
Cars with missing original accessories, keys, or documents at drop-off
Marketplace listings that are not in Cars24 owned-stock inventory
Repeated returns by the same buyer
How should buyers use this policy intelligently?
Decide in the first 7 days for the lowest deduction window
Drive the car in your real conditions: morning commute, parking, school run, weekend
Document any concern in writing through the app, not over an informal call
Keep mileage well under 999 km until you are sure
If financed, ask Finance to outline the closure math in writing before you initiate the return
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