“There are two prime aims of Ayurveda which are ‘SwasthasyaSwasthyaRakshanam’ that is protecting the health of the healthy and ‘AturasyaVikaraPrashamanam’ which is all about healing illness. Prevention has always been at the core of Ayurveda and we consider prevention to be one of the best investments anyone could make for themselves regarding their health. JOGI Ayurved believes in preventive healthcare as part of their lifestyle, as well as being part of making Gujarat and India healthier places.”