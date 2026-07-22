Three Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre Athletes To Represent India At Commonwealth Games 2026

“Having three athletes from our Odisha AM/NS GHPC competing at the Commonwealth Games is a proud milestone for us. Tapan Mohanty, Tapeswaranath Das, and Olympian Pranati Nayak exemplify the excellence, discipline, and resilience nurtured at our Centre. Their achievement reflects the world-class training and holistic development ecosystem we have built in Odisha. On behalf of AM/NS India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them and wish them all the very best as they showcase their talent on the global stage.”