ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online For Business Education In The AI Era

Industry sits at the core of the ATLAS learning experience. Through CXO masterclasses, live industry projects, and mentorship from working practitioners, the online learners also gain a front-row view of how decisions are made and what employers seek. ATLAS brings a network of its industry partners into the online model, including Google, Netflix, Bain & Company, BCG, J.P. Morgan, P&G, Deloitte, IBM, KPMG, PwC, Accenture, Ogilvy, Sony, Mondelez International, Dentsu, Edelman, JLL, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Landor, boAt, upGrad, and Motilal Oswal (among others), along with 65+ global university partnerships and 550+ hiring partners, ensuring that flexibility never comes at the cost of relevance.