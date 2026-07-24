HCL Tech plans to invest ₹14,257 crore to set up its first AI Data Center in Odisha.
The project, with Sarvam and the Odisha government, aims to strengthen India's sovereign AI ecosystem.
The AI facility will focus on enterprise, public sector and multilingual AI applications.
HCL Technologies on Friday said it plans to set up its first AI Data Center at the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park in partnership with Sarvam and the Government of Odisha, marking its proposed entry into the full-stack AI market.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said the project will involve a planned capital outlay of ₹14,257 crore, including financial assistance from the Government of Odisha.
HCL Tech said the investment is aimed at strengthening India's sovereign AI ecosystem by combining its full-stack AI capabilities with Sarvam's foundation models to develop sector-specific artificial intelligence applications for public and private sector enterprises while addressing the country's AI sovereignty requirements.
The company added that the project will also support the delivery of multilingual AI-based services to the last mile, in line with the Centre's vision of making artificial intelligence accessible to a wider population.
Partnership To Strengthen Sovereign AI Ecosystem
HCL Tech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the company has been a flagbearer of India's technology industry and aims to become an enabler of the country's sovereign AI ecosystem through focused investments and strategic partnerships.
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She said the partnership with the Odisha government and Sarvam aligns with the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and marks the beginning of HCL Tech's efforts to build differentiated AI offerings across the value chain.
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar described the project as an important milestone in the company's full-stack AI strategy, saying it will help address growing demand for sovereign AI solutions while expanding its strategic partnership with Sarvam. He added that Odisha's progressive policy environment and strong infrastructure make it an ideal location for the initiative.
Focus On Enterprise And Public Sector AI
Sarvam Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar said the Odisha Sovereign AI Park will combine high-performance computing infrastructure with Indian AI models and real-world applications.
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He said the partnership with HCL Tech will help bring Sarvam's full-stack AI capabilities to enterprises and public sector systems at scale.
Shares of HCL Technologies were trading 1.87% higher at ₹1,268.70 on the BSE at around 2:10 p.m.