National Culinary Excellence Takes Centre Stage At IHE Expo 2026 With Three Flagship Competitions

Valrhona Pastry Queen India 2026 will feature the top eight professional female pastry chefs, selected from entries received from across India. Kolb Master Bakers Challenge India 2026 will bring together the country’s top eight professional bakers, while AgroPure Culinary League 2026 – Battle of Besan will see eight shortlisted teams of two home cooks compete live by presenting innovative dishes using AgroPure besan as the hero ingredient. Together, these competitions celebrate excellence, creativity and craftsmanship across professional and home kitchens.