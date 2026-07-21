Automation Expo 2026 Brings 700+ Exhibitors As Industry Leaders Back India’s Biggest Automation Show

Started in 2002 under the leadership of Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, the Automation Expo has grown to bring together more than 700 exhibitors and draw manufacturers, engineers, project teams, system integrators, startups, and decision-makers from India and overseas. Alongside the exhibition floor, the show will feature the Futuristic Control Room track on centralised monitoring, digital twins, and AI-led remote operations; an Innovation & Startup Zone for early-stage industrial technology companies; and an OT-Cybersecurity Workshop addressing the security of DCS, PLC, and SCADA systems.