Maruti Suzuki to Raise Car Prices by Up to ₹30,000 From August, Second Hike in Three Months

Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices by up to ₹30,000 from August 2026.
Second price increase in three months amid rising input costs.
Price revision to apply across Maruti Suzuki's entire vehicle lineup.
Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices across its model lineup by up to ₹30,000 from August 2026, the country's largest passenger vehicle maker said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. Meanwhile, it is second such increase in as many months, signalling that cost pressures on automakers show little sign of easing.
The exact quantum of the hike will vary from model to model, the company said, in a dialogue with stock exchanges. Attributing the move to "continuous and sustained increases in input costs." Maruti Suzuki added that it had spent recent months attempting to absorb these costs through internal cost-reduction measures before opting to pass on a portion of the burden to customers.
Inflation Leaves Little Room to Manoeuvre
With inflationary pressures remaining elevated and the broader cost environment continuing to be unfavourable, the carmaker said it was "constrained" to revise prices upward, while stating its intent to keep the impact on customers to a minimum.
Meanwhile, the increase will apply across Maruti Suzuki's portfolio, which currently spans the entry-level S-Presso to the premium Invicto MPV, with ex-showroom prices ranging between ₹3.49 lakh and ₹28.7 lakh.
Second Hike in Three Months
This is not Maruti Suzuki's first price correction this year. The company had already raised prices by up to ₹30,000 across its lineup effective June 2026, an increase announced on 21 May 2026 and attributed to the same combination of rising input costs and inflationary pressure.
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Nevertheless, the August revision effectively stacks a second hike on top of the one implemented hardly two months earlier, underscoring the extent to which cost pressures have persisted despite the company's efforts at internal absorption.