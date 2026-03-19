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The prestigious “Building Bharat Leadership Summit – Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047”, organized by Bharat 24 Channel, was held on Tuesday at the iconic Leela Palace in New Delhi. The grand summit brought together an influential gathering of Union Ministers, policymakers, industrialists, real estate leaders, and prominent personalities from across the country, all united by a shared vision of contributing to India’s long-term development.
One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of Indore-based real estate firm Dream Group for its remarkable contribution to the housing and infrastructure sector. The company’s Co-Founders, Mr. Mohanlal Goyal and Mr. Vijay Singhal, were honoured with the prestigious “Excellence Award” by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari. The award acknowledged their consistent efforts in delivering quality developments and contributing to urban growth.
The summit was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar. Their presence added significant value to the discussions, which revolved around national infrastructure, industrial progress, and the roadmap toward achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”
During the event, Mr. Mohanlal Goyal emphasized that Dream Group’s primary objective is to provide customers with a better and more luxurious lifestyle. He highlighted that the company focuses on developing both residential and commercial projects by keeping customer needs, comfort, and long-term value at the center of its planning and execution.
Co-Founder Mr. Vijay Singhal expressed immense pride on receiving the honour, describing it as a major milestone for the organization. He noted that Dream Group has successfully delivered more than 20 projects, positively impacting hundreds of families. In addition, the group’s commercial developments in prime locations across Indore have transformed into thriving business hubs, contributing significantly to the city’s economic ecosystem.
Currently, the company has around 10 RERA-registered projects under development, including plotting, residential, and commercial ventures along the rapidly growing Indore–Ujjain Road and Super Corridor. Mr. Singhal highlighted that the group’s key strengths lie in timely project delivery, adherence to legal compliances, superior construction quality, and dependable after-sales service—factors that have helped build strong trust among customers.
He also acknowledged the important contributions of company directors Mr. Ajay Singhal and Mr. Ritesh Goyal, stating that their collective leadership and commitment have played a vital role in the company’s continued success. He further added that the recognition is a testament to Dream Group’s dedication to fulfilling every promise made to its customers with honesty and integrity.
The summit was chaired by Mr. Jagdish Chandra Katil, Founder of Bharat 24 Channel, who remarked that such platforms are essential in bringing together leaders from diverse sectors and accelerating the nation’s journey toward comprehensive development. He further emphasized the growing role of responsible real estate development in shaping smart cities and sustainable urban infrastructure across India.
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