One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of Indore-based real estate firm Dream Group for its remarkable contribution to the housing and infrastructure sector. The company’s Co-Founders, Mr. Mohanlal Goyal and Mr. Vijay Singhal, were honoured with the prestigious “Excellence Award” by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari. The award acknowledged their consistent efforts in delivering quality developments and contributing to urban growth.