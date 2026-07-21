Go First Recovery: Lenders Set To Auction 94.71-Acre Thane Plot On August 20

The reserve price for the property has been fixed at ₹1,375 crore. Bidders will need to pay an earnest money deposit of ₹68.75 crore, which works out to 5% of the reserve price. Bids will rise in steps of ₹1 crore each. The auction will take place online between 10 am and 6 pm on 20 August, and the deadline to submit the earnest money deposit is 5 pm on the same day, according to the notice.