Invertis University Announces A New Milestone As Region’s First & India’s Fifth Google Agentic AI University

Over the years, the University has consistently introduced initiatives that bridge the gap between academics and industry, including industry inside initiative [Invertis is One of Only 3 Universities in India with the ‘Industry Inside Campus’ model], 100+ Value Added Courses, free certified training worth ₹1.5 lakh through the Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (CSED), exclusive access to 16,000+ LinkedIn Learning courses, paid international internships, international student exchange programmes, and collaborations with 25+ Global Knowledge Partners.