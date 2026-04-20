Marengo Asia Hospitals Expands Gujarat Network, Integrates Sunshine Global To Boost Advanced Care Access

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Group Managing Director & CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals, said, “As we expand our presence in Western India, with over 1150 beds, we become one of the largest players in Gujarat. We are excited to enter the two prominent cities of Surat and Vadodara and bring our advanced tertiary and quaternary care expertise to the people of these cities and nearby areas. Every new hospital added to the Marengo Asia Hospitals network strengthens our commitment to the ‘Patient First’ approach, bringing advanced care closer to patients’ homes. With Sunshine Global Hospitals now integrated, the group operates a total of eight hospitals with a cumulative capacity of 2,500 beds, supported by over 1,000 doctors and 5,200 employees.”