Alloy Unveils A New Chapter In Indian Design: An Evolved Practice Built On Collective Expertise

The one-of-a-kind launch witnessed, for the first time ever, key decision makers from renowned brands and vendors from across the spectrum. “The Making of Alloy” was a storytelling experience that led the guests gradually through storyboards across the bungalow. These installations narrated the brand’s evolution, inviting them to understand and experience the foundational vision behind the firm. The event explored key chapters: The Founders, A Name Worth Building, The Convergence of Alloy, Years Before Alloy, Before & After: The Studio Transformation, and The Team.