Medikabazaar Delivers Strong Q1 Performance With 57% Growth

New Delhi [India], July 27:Medikabazaar, India’s leading B2B healthcare supply chain platform, has reported a robust start to FY 2026–27, delivering an impressive 57% year-on-year growth in Q1, reinforcing its position as one of India’s fastest-growing healthcare commerce and technology companies.

Building on the strong momentum of FY 2025–26, the company is firmly on track to achieve a ₹3,000 crore topline in FY 2026–27, representing approximately 45% growth over the previous financial year, while targeting a 15-fold increase in EBITDA. The performance reflects Medikabazaar’s disciplined approach to profitable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

The Company posted a strong topline of ₹592 crore for the first quarter in FY 2026–27, driven by accelerated growth across the company’s integrated healthcare ecosystem, including its rapidly expanding digital business, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare exports, strategic key accounts, and technology-enabled procurement solutions.

Speaking on the performance, Dinesh Lodha, Managing Director & Group CEO, Medikabazaar, said:

“Our Q1 performance reflects the strength of our strategy and the disciplined execution across every business vertical. We have built a business that balances rapid growth with sustainable profitability while creating long-term value for customers, partners and investors. More importantly, we are creating an ecosystem that enables Indian healthcare manufacturers to scale faster across domestic and international markets. This gives us strong confidence in achieving our FY26–27 ambition of ₹3,000 crore topline with significantly enhanced profitability.”

A key driver of Medikabazaar’s growth strategy is its commitment to building India’s most comprehensive 360° Growth Ecosystem for Indian Healthcare Manufacturers. The company is creating a scalable platform that enables Indian manufacturers to expand their market reach through a fully integrated go-to-market model, rather than serving only as a distribution partner.

Over the coming months, Medikabazaar aims to build a network of more than 100 strategic OEM partnerships, with several operating under exclusive commercial arrangements. Through this ecosystem, manufacturers gain access to an end-to-end commercial platform designed to accelerate growth across India and global markets.

The ecosystem combines multiple growth enablers under one integrated platform, including:

A nationwide on-ground commercial network supported by 400+ sales professionals with deep market coverage across hospitals, healthcare institutions and channel partners.

India’s largest digital MedTech commerce platform, providing manufacturers with unmatched online visibility, demand generation and procurement reach.

The company’s digital business continues to grow multi-fold, driven by its one-stop healthcare procurement solution that enables customers to access a wide portfolio of products and services through a seamless digital ecosystem. Medikabazaar is increasingly emerging as a single-window procurement partner for healthcare institutions, simplifying sourcing while improving efficiency, visibility and convenience.

A dedicated Government Business team focused on expanding opportunities across central and state healthcare institutions.

A rapidly expanding international business platform with dedicated local teams across key global markets, enabling Indian manufacturers to access customers across Africa, MENA, CIS, Southeast Asia and other high-growth regions.

Integrated marketing, brand-building and demand generation capabilities that help OEM partners build sustainable market presence and long-term customer engagement.

This unique 360-degree ecosystem enables manufacturers to leverage a single strategic partner for domestic expansion, government business, digital commerce and international market development—creating a scalable and efficient growth model that few healthcare platforms can offer.

Medikabazaar continues to strengthen its leadership position by investing in technology, supply chain infrastructure, customer experience and international expansion. Its AI-enabled procurement platform, expanding portfolio of healthcare solutions and growing presence across hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics and healthcare institutions continue to deepen customer engagement while improving procurement efficiency.

The company’s performance reflects a disciplined operating model focused on profitable growth, working capital optimisation, technology-led efficiency and customer-centric innovation.

As healthcare procurement increasingly shifts towards integrated digital ecosystems, Medikabazaar remains committed to transforming healthcare commerce by making quality healthcare products more accessible, affordable and efficiently available across India and international markets.

With a strong business pipeline, expanding customer base and continued investments across technology, supply chain and global expansion, Medikabazaar enters the remainder of FY 2026–27 with significant momentum and confidence in delivering another year of industry-leading growth.