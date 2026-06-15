Cricket Icon Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador For SSO Cancer Hospitals’ Cancer Awareness Initiative

Further commenting on this partnership, Rahul Singh, Chief Business Officer, SSO Cancer Hospitals, said: “Access to healthcare, including cancer treatment, is a critical issue in cancer care across India and Africa. Many want to receive appropriate treatment yet don’t necessarily know how to locate the right type of services or whether there would be any type of expectation to pay for it. The focus of this partnership is to help eliminate the gap between those who would like to receive treatment and those who provide the necessary cancer care by developing trusted pathways that connect patients and families with specialist teams of cancer service providers, ensuring that patients receive high-quality, affordable cancer treatment. We believe that there is no geographical limit when talking about services provided by experts, and we are committed to providing expert care and support everywhere by using an awareness/education/and access to services model.”