SGEMA’s EVOLVE 2.0 Aims To Put Gujarat On The Global Map For Weddings And Live Events

The South Gujarat Event Management Association (SGEMA) has announced the second edition of its flagship industry conclave, EVOLVE 2.0, with an ambitious vision of strengthening Gujarat’s position as a preferred destination for weddings, live events, experiential tourism and business conferences.

The conclave, held under the theme ‘Local to Global’, is expected to have all the stakeholders from all the sectors related to the event, hospitality, tourism and entertainment industry sitting on one platform.

EVOLVE 2.0 is an effort to build on the success of its first edition and provide an opportunity to share knowledge, forge collaborations, establish business networks, and showcase Gujarat’s emergence as a hub for the experience economy. Currently, with more than 330 active members, SGEMA feels this project will be an important way to bring industry members together from throughout the State and beyond.

The conclave is structured into four segments:

Sangam (Networking)

Manthan (Keynote Sessions and Panel Discussions)

Bazaar (B2B Exhibition – Businesses and Service Providers)

Utsav (Celebration of Excellence and Innovation in the event industry)

There will be opportunities to hear from industry experts, entrepreneurs and professionals from a range of areas who will provide insights on destination weddings, event production, experiential marketing, hospitality partnerships, branding, artificial intelligence, content creation, sustainability and business growth. The sessions will be based on practical knowledge and business opportunities, not motivational talks, organisers say.

SGEMA President Nirav Vachhani, addressing the event, said that the event industry has grown well beyond the celebration mode and plays a major role in tourism, hospitality, culture, and economic development.

“We want to establish a platform where professionals in Gujarat and all over India can learn, connect, and collaborate from Gujarat to make it a global destination for weddings, live experiences, and experiential tourism,” he added. “Through EVOLVE 2.0, we aim to build a stronger ecosystem that fosters innovation, elevates professional standards, and unlocks long-term opportunities for the industry.”

Vachhani also said that EVOLVE is not just an SGEMA event; it is a combined effort of all industry professionals, volunteers, partners, and members dedicated to enhancing the event ecosystem in Gujarat.

The organisers also feel that the conclave will spread the message of Gujarat’s strength as a host state for big events. Whether it’s a historic home or cultural attraction, or a convention facility, enhanced connectivity, festivals, and tourism experiences, the state has compelling opportunities to host destination weddings and corporate events.

Event planners, wedding professionals, venue owners, DMOs, hospitality industry leaders, artists, photographers, filmmakers, production specialists, technology suppliers, educators, and aspiring entrepreneurs are all expected to descend upon the event from around the country to attend EVOLVE 2.0.