Best ORM Agency In India: Why Politicians, Business Leaders And Public Figures Are Choosing Legal-First Reputation Management

Suppression versus removal

For a decade, most Indian ORM companies sold one product under many names: suppression. Publish enough positive content, the theory went, and the damaging article slides to page two of the search results. The problem is structural — the content never goes away. Suppression requires a permanent monthly retainer, and the moment payments stop, the damaging link climbs back. Worse, AI answer engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity do not read page two; they synthesise an answer from the sources they trust most. A single defamatory article can dominate an AI’s description of a person no matter how much positive content surrounds it.