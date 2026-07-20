Amanat Kagzi, Managing Director, Private Community® Gujarat, said, “Gujarat has always set the benchmark for entrepreneurship in India, driven by a culture of ambition, innovation, and long-term value creation. Through Private Community®, our vision is to build one of India’s most trusted entrepreneurial ecosystems by combining AI-powered entrepreneurial intelligence with meaningful peer collaboration, leadership advisory, and global expertise. Over the coming years, we aim to enable more than 3,000 entrepreneurs across Gujarat, and aim to usher in the next phase of Private Community’s growth by expanding our presence to Ahmedabad, Vapi, Rajkot, and Vadodara.”