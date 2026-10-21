M3M Foundation’s Seva Campaign Reaches Over One Lakh People In A Month

For M3M Foundation, service is not limited to a single day or occasion—every day is Seva Diwas. With this spirit, the Foundation works with more than 60 partner organisations across 21 states, 4 Union Territories and over 1,300 villages in the areas of education, skill development, livelihoods, health, sports, environmental conservation and community development. Through its wide-ranging efforts, the Foundation has reached 5 million people to date.