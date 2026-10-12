'This Is an Era Of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle': Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

As part of the preparations for the centenary celebrations, a special gathering of volunteers and representatives from the National Capital Region (NCR) was organised at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to nation-building, spreading Mataji’s ideals to every section of society, and ensuring the success of the forthcoming celebrations. The event is being organised under the guidance of Shantikunj, Haridwar, the international headquarters of the All World Gayatri Parivar.