ODDS Longevity Concludes ‘The Silent Decade’ Symposium

The first conversation explored mechanical ageing, with Padma Shri Dr Ashok Rajgopal, Group Chairman of Orthopaedics at Medanta, reflecting on strength, mobility and physical capacity. Dr Rajgopal offered a perspective shaped by decades of treating musculoskeletal decline, while his own continued physical pursuits served as a reminder that ageing does not have to mean giving up physical capability. “Beyond that, physiological age and the actual age can often be very different. It brings a perspective and gives you an insight into your biology. The lab tests are static evaluations, and this is probably a dynamic evaluation, and I think you need a little bit of both. And this combination can give you irrefutable evidence,” Dr Rajgopal said.