Another segment addressed the relationship between astrology, astronomy and free will. The conversation touched on the historical link between the two disciplines, including the work of German astronomer Johannes Kepler on the laws of planetary motion. Goel explained the Vedic concept of Desh, Kaal, Paatra, which holds that a person’s life is shaped by place, by time and circumstance, and by individual character. This, she said, explains why people born at the same moment can lead entirely different lives.