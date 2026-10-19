Dr. Kumar Vasist Combines Vedic Sciences, Epigraphy And Temple Consecration Expertise

Dr. Kumar Vasist’s systematic documentation of occult sciences and scriptural methodologies has earned citations across leading reference registers, including entries in the Guinness World Records and the Limca Book of Records, as well as hundreds of cumulative recognitions across global and national records bodies. His contributions have been recognized with the prestigious Golden Crown Achievement Award (2015, 2016), honors from the All India Federation of Astrologers’ Societies (AIFA), and numerous state and regional cultural citations recognizing his lifetime dedication to traditional Vedic scholarship.