New Delhi [India], September 23: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. has approved a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue of equity shares, according to a stock exchange filing dated September 23, 2026.
The company’s Board of Directors approved the fundraising proposal at its meeting held on Wednesday. The proposed issue will comprise equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each and is proposed to be offered to eligible shareholders as of a record date, which will be determined and announced later.
However, the company has not yet disclosed key details of the proposed rights issue, including the issue size, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, issue period and payment terms.
The proposed fundraising remains subject to statutory, regulatory and other required approvals and applicable regulations.
The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:55 a.m. on September 23, 2026.
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