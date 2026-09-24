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Kellton Tech Solutions Board Approves Fundraising Through Rights Issue

Kellton Tech Solutions Board approves a rights issue to raise funds, with key details such as issue size, price, ratio and record date yet to be announced.

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Kellton Tech Solutions Board Approves Fundraising Through Rights Issue

New Delhi [India], September 23: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. has approved a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue of equity shares, according to a stock exchange filing dated September 23, 2026.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the fundraising proposal at its meeting held on Wednesday. The proposed issue will comprise equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each and is proposed to be offered to eligible shareholders as of a record date, which will be determined and announced later.

However, the company has not yet disclosed key details of the proposed rights issue, including the issue size, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, issue period and payment terms.

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The proposed fundraising remains subject to statutory, regulatory and other required approvals and applicable regulations.

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The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:55 a.m. on September 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.

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