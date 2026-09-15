Kellton To Strengthen Automotive Lending Systems With Enterprise Integration Platform

Designed as a reusable framework rather than a fixed set of connections, the platform will allow new providers, channels, and product lines to be onboarded onto the same foundation as the business scales, with the security, auditability, and transaction integrity required in a regulated environment. By establishing a governed, consistent flow of data across the lending value chain, it also creates the foundation for automation and AI-led decisioning. For Kellton, the engagement reinforces its expertise in building secure, scalable integration foundations for complex, regulated environments, where connected and governed systems are critical to enabling automation, analytics, and AI-led transformation.