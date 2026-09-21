Kellton Tech Board To Consider Fundraising Plan On September 23

New Delhi [India], September 19: Kellton Tech Solutions Limited has informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities. The company disclosed this in an intimation filed with BSE (scrip code 519602) and NSE (KELLTONTEC), in compliance with Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.
The filing states that the fundraising route — whether through one or more permissible modes — will remain subject to terms and conditions determined by the Board, along with the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. No further specifics, such as the amount to be raised, the instrument type, or pricing, have been disclosed at this stage.
Kellton Tech, headquartered in Hyderabad with an additional office in Gurugram, is a listed IT solutions and digital transformation company. The communication was signed by Rahul Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, on September 18, 2026.
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