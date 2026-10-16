COLORFUL Launches The iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard

Sujay Pais, Country Head, Colorful India, said: “For today’s PC lovers, a great build is as much about showing who you are as it is about how fast it runs. The iGame X870E VULCAN W OC matches that idea. It is strong enough to please the toughest users. It is easy enough for people who are just starting out. It has a color that shines in a way that you really have to see to believe. We are happy to offer it in India. We can’t wait to see the builds that our community creates with it.”