Ajay’s Café Enters Mumbai Market With Nalasopara Launch, Takes Store Network To 282

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “Mumbai is a very important market for us, and entering it has been a significant milestone in Ajay’s journey. What made the first day particularly encouraging was the response from consumers; seeing approximately 2,500 people visit our first outlet and customers queue up for our products was a strong validation of the proposition we have built over the years. We have always believed that great taste, a good café experience and affordability should go hand in hand, and we are excited to bring this philosophy to Mumbai. Gujarat will always be an important part of our story, but our ambition is to take the Ajay’s experience to consumers across markets, and Mumbai is an important step in that journey.”