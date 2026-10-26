Eight Parul University Researchers Recognised Among The World’s Top 2% Scientists In Stanford-Elsevier Rankings 2026

Speaking about the achievements, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President of Parul University, said, “Research excellence is based on continuous inquiry, collaboration and the pursuit of knowledge that can make a meaningful difference. It is a proud moment for the university that eight of our researchers have been recognized in the world’s top 2% of scientists, and it is a reflection of the value we place on nurturing research across various disciplines. We are committed to creating an environment in which our researchers can explore new ideas and contribute to the scientific progress of global significance.”