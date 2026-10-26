From School Labs To University Research: How Early STEM Projects Can Prepare Students For Global Higher Education

Considering the same Dr. Latika Chaudhary, CEO- Sales and Marketing, YES Germany said “Students often begin preparing for international education by focusing on university rankings, language requirements and admission procedures. However, academic readiness requires much more than fulfilling eligibility criteria. Students who have participated in meaningful STEM projects are often better positioned to understand research methodologies, laboratory expectations and independent academic work. In Germany, where engineering, applied sciences and research-based learning are important components of higher education, early practical exposure can support a smoother academic transition. The objective should be to build genuine scientific curiosity rather than simply accumulate certificates for university applications.”