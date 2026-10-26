Made In Hazira, Serving The Nation: AM/NS India’s Specialised Steel Powers INS Mangrol

The latest achievement places Surat at the centre of yet another national milestone, with Hazira-made steel helping strengthen India’s indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities. As the country advances its Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Hazira’s contribution to strategically significant projects such as INS Mangrol demonstrates the important role Surat is playing in nation-building and defence self-reliance. Fittingly, the vessel is named after Mangrol, a coastal town and important fishing harbour in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, creating a strong Gujarat connection for a warship built with 100% specialised steel manufactured at AM/NS India’s Hazira facility.