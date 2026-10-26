From A Juice Centre In Surat To A Rs 500 Crore-Valued Mobile Retail Chain: Bhatia Mobile Returns To Its Roots In Rohtak

Mr. Harbans Lal Bhatia and his wife, Mrs. Kamlesh Kumari Bhatia, began again from a small rented shop, operating a PCO/STD booth alongside a juice centre. Their sons, Sanjeev and Nikhil, helped with the business while attending school. Waking up at 4 a.m. to visit the fruit market, managing the shop and then going to school became part of their daily routine. Through years of hard work, the family gradually rebuilt its business.