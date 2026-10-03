Humuss Beauty Expands Its Skincare Portfolio With ‘Barrier Boost’ Face Cleanser

“With Barrier Boost, we wanted to rethink the role of a daily cleanser. Cleansing should not leave the skin feeling tight or stripped; it should be the first step towards healthier-looking, more balanced skin. By combining carefully selected brightening, exfoliating and antioxidant ingredients with advanced skincare technology, we have created a cleanser that brings together everyday cleansing and barrier-conscious skincare,” said Prabal Bhatia, Co-Founder,HumussBeauty.