What Makes GD Goenka’s Primary Section the Best in the Country?

1. Rooted in Cultural Heritage: Teaching the Ramayan in Classes 3 & 4

What truly sets our curriculum apart on a national scale is our commitment to value-based cultural education. For students in classes 3 and 4, we weave the timeless teachings and moral narratives of the Ramayan into our educational framework. Through these engaging stories, children naturally absorb invaluable lessons on righteousness, empathy, respect, resilience, and duty. This deep-rooted grounding in our cultural heritage ensures that our students grow not just as academic achievers, but as grounded, compassionate, and ethically strong individuals.

2. Grounded in Experiential Learning & Holistic Development

At the heart of our philosophy is a commitment to experiential learning and holistic development. We believe that true learning happens by doing, ensuring that children grow intellectually, emotionally, and physically. Our dynamic classroom environment includes: