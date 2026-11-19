Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Polio can spread without obvious warning signs, making prevention essential even when the disease appears distant from everyday life. Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms or only mild symptoms, while the infection can also attack the nervous system and cause permanent paralysis. There is no cure for polio, and vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing the disease.⁴

Around one in 200 infections can result in irreversible paralysis. Among those who develop paralysis, 5–10% may die if the muscles used for breathing are affected. These potentially lifelong consequences underline the importance of ensuring that children receive all recommended vaccine doses on schedule.⁴

“Polio can have devastating consequences, and by the time symptoms appear, the damage may already be irreversible. This is why prevention through timely vaccination is so important. Parents should ensure that their children receive the recommended doses at the appropriate ages, rather than waiting for a perceived risk or warning sign,” said Dr Sanjeev Ahuja, Director, Paediatrics, Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai.

India’s polio-free status was achieved through years of widespread vaccination and sustained surveillance. However, wild poliovirus type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Given the possibility of the virus being reintroduced through cross-border movement, continued vigilance and high vaccination coverage remain essential to protecting India’s children and preserving this public-health achievement.¹˒²

Dr Sanjeev Ahuja added, “A child’s vaccination record is an important tool for parents and healthcare professionals to track immunisation and identify any pending doses. Parents should review the record regularly and consult their paediatrician if a dose has been missed or if they have questions about the recommended schedule. Ensuring that every child receives the required doses on time is a shared responsibility.”

The recommended polio immunisation schedule begins in infancy, with primary doses at 6, 10 and 14 weeks, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and 4–6 years. These doses are important milestones in a child’s protection against polio, making it essential for parents to keep track of appointments and ensure that vaccinations are completed on time.³

WHO – Poliomyelitis fact sheet

India’s polio-free status represents decades of public-health effort. Preserving this achievement requires continued vigilance from healthcare professionals, consistent immunisation coverage and informed action by parents. Ensuring that every child receives the recommended vaccinations remains central to protecting future generations from a disease that can cause lifelong disability.¹˒²˒³

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