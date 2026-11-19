New Delhi [India], November 19: Orient Green Power Company Limited, a leading independent renewable power producer in India, today announced a significant legal and receivables recovery development.

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), New Delhi, through its order dated November 17, 2026, ruled in favour of the Company’s material subsidiary, Beta Wind Farm Private Limited (BETA), setting aside the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) order that had restricted payment for wind energy supplied beyond a normative Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 23%.

₹12.98 CRORE

Estimated total receivable by BETA, including principal and accumulated interest

50.4 MW

Andhra Pradesh wind project covered by the underlying PPA dispute

A clear ruling on the tariff dispute

APTEL has rejected the basis on which payments for energy supplied above the 23% normative CUF were curtailed. The Tribunal held that normative CUF is a benchmark for tariff determination—not a ceiling on payment. Accordingly, energy delivered under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is payable at the applicable PPA tariff even where annual generation exceeds the normative CUF.

The Tribunal has set aside the APERC order, including its cumulative CUF computation and the reduced rate of ₹0.50 per unit for generation beyond the 23% CUF benchmark. It has directed Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APSPDCL) to release the withheld amount along with interest, in accordance with the PPA.

What this means for investors

Receivables recovery opportunity: BETA estimates its total receivable at approximately ₹12.98 crore , comprising withheld principal and accumulated interest.

Regulatory clarity: The ruling provides clarity on the treatment of energy supplied beyond normative CUF under the PPA in this dispute.

Cash-flow support upon collection: Receipt of the amount is expected to support the material subsidiary’s cash flows; actual cash benefit will depend on implementation of the order and receipt of the dues.

Operating platform: BETA operates 241.6 MW of wind energy projects across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Estimated receivable: approximately ₹12.98 crore