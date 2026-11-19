During the visit, the delegates explored the university’s research and development facilities, academic infrastructure, student development services, and the university’s research and development ecosystem like Lakshya 2047: Center For Future Skills and Pragya: Advanced Skills and Simulation Centre. The interaction offered an opportunity to understand how the university strives to balance academics, research and practical development to create an integrated learning environment. They also highlighted the shifting roles that universities need to adopt to equip their students to thrive in the new, rapidly evolving market of the future while improving both the access and quality of higher education.