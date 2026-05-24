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Govt Expands Fuel Dispenser Verification to Cover Hydrogen, Clean Fuels Amid Energy Transition

The government has expanded fuel dispenser verification norms to include hydrogen and other clean fuels as energy transition gains pace

P
PTI
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Govt Expands Fuel Dispenser Verification to Cover Hydrogen, Clean Fuels Amid Energy Transition
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The consumer affairs ministry has amended legal metrology rules to allow government-approved testing centres to verify hydrogen, LPG, LNG and CNG fuel dispensers, expanding the country's measurement oversight framework as cleaner fuel adoption grows.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution amended the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013, bringing the total number of instrument categories verifiable through Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs) to 23 from 18.

Verification fees for petrol and diesel dispensers have been set at Rs 5,000 per nozzle, while CNG, LPG, LNG and hydrogen dispensers will attract a higher fee of Rs 10,000 per nozzle.

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1 May 2026

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"The move is expected to enhance the availability of verification services, improve efficiency and support the growing adoption of cleaner fuels across the country," the ministry said in a statement.

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GATCs are approved private facilities with the technical expertise to carry out verification and re-verification of specified weights and measures under the Legal Metrology Act. The framework allows qualified private laboratories to expand national verification capacity beyond state government resources.

Under the amended rules, state governments will be empowered to notify additional categories of instruments for GATC verification based on local requirements. Officers of the rank of Joint Secretary and above have also been authorised to approve related matters, aimed at cutting processing delays.

The ministry said the reforms would free up state legal metrology departments to focus on inspection, enforcement and consumer grievance redressal.

The changes align with recommendations of the International Organization of Legal Metrology, the ministry added.

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