Wipro Q1 Results: Revenue May Rise, But Margins Could Take a Hit

Wipro Ltd. is scheduled to announce its June-quarter financial results on Thursday
Consolidated revenue is projected to rise 2% quarter-on-quarter to ₹24,730 crore
Net profit is estimated to decline to ₹3,466 crore from ₹3,502 crore in the previous quarter
Wipro Ltd. will report its June-quarter earnings on Thursday. The information technology firm faces investor scrutiny over its revenue, profitability and current-quarter guidance amid an uncertain demand environment.
Market participants will monitor management commentary on client spending and artificial intelligence adoption. They will also track updates on wage hikes, large-deal execution, recent acquisitions and employee attrition.
Wipro shares were trading 1.71% higher at ₹177 apiece around 10:30 a.m. today.
Profitability Under Pressure
Bloomberg estimates project a 2% sequential rise in consolidated revenue to ₹24,730 crore, up from ₹24,236 crore. However, margins will likely face headwinds as clients curb non-essential technology expenditure.
Operating profit is projected to decline. Bloomberg estimates indicate earnings before interest and tax will slide 1% quarter on quarter to ₹4,113 crore. This would squeeze the EBIT margin to 16.63% from 17.18% in the preceding three-month period. Brokerages expect sluggishness in the main IT services division as clients delay large contracts and freeze non-essential spending.
Net profit is estimated at ₹3,466 crore, down from ₹3,502 crore in the previous quarter. Bloomberg estimates also project an attrition rate of 14.86% and an employee headcount of 249,422.
Shares Trail Benchmark
Wipro shares declined 33.5% over the past 12 months. In comparison, the Nifty 50 fell 4.4% during the same period.
Wednesday's market decline erased part of the brief recovery the stock had registered over the past week. The company's shares have traded in a 52-week range of ₹169 to ₹273.
The IT services provider had a market capitalisation of ₹1,79,981.23 crore at Wednesday's close.